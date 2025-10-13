Tanners League at the double, while Bandit Bowls is back - bowls round-up

Prince of Wales Hotel edged to an 11-shot win over a combined Bicton and Shelton team on Old Shrewsbury No.2 to win the main shield while at the same time, on the No.1 green, Crescent eased to a 28-chalk margin over Monkmoor in the consolation final.

It was Prince Hotel’s 10th Team Doubles triumph as they eventually overcame a 10-shot handicap difference with Danny Wornell & Rob Jones winning 21-8 and father and son, Lee and Billy Walmsley, battling back from 7-17 down to win 21-18.

A 21-4 card for Crescent from father and son, Andy and Joseph Pullen was their best as they won four of the six doubles games before league president Mick Caddick presented the trophies.

Consolation crackers – the Crescent team with Emily Hotchkiss holding their reward

Bandit Bowls is back!

The Shropshire winter phenomenon that is Bandit Bowls rolls back into life at the weekend.

Winter Series 12 starts with round one on Sunday at Meole Brace with promoter Jamie Brookes announcing a slight tweak to the round robin action.

There will be just two sessions starting at 9am and 1.30pm, but with an increased maximum of 80 entries in both.

“All the rest is the normal – 13-up round robin matches with handicap, and entry £7 per person with £1 going to the host club. £1 to Bandit Bowls and £5 into the finals day prize fund,” said Brookes, who can be contacted on 07522 624773.

“Juniors are already actively encouraged and welcomed within the winter series but, additionally this season and depending on interest, I’m considering running a junior winter series within the Bandit winter series.”

BB action actually starts on Saturday with a one-dayer of round robin groups followed by knockout ties at Joules in Market Drayton from 9am, entries costing £12, of which £7 goes into the pot paid put on the day.

Telford Ladies Afternoon League

The dramatic change in fortunes of two clubs will be saluted at Wednesday's Telford Ladies Afternoon League’s presentation lunch.

Bowring will be crowned division one champions in front of nearly 100 people at the function at the Sinclair Cub in Ketley, just two years on from being promoted after topping division two.

And Charlton, long time strugglers in the second division, ended the season just finished as champions of it, with Wendy Holdnall winning all of her 14 matches but being pipped to the averages honour on aggregate by Janet Jackson (Broseley)

County development officer Pauline Wilson (Bridgnorth Gold) will receive the first division averages prize following 14 wins from her 15 games.