Entries are being accepted for the annual Ron Skilton Memorial Half Marathon and 12k run which takes place in Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, October 19.

Starting in the town centre at 11am, the “tough but fun” half marathon route is a figure of eight, mainly off-road and passes through magnificent mountainous scenery.

A 12k option was added to the event last year and has an elevation of around 1,500 feet, while the half marathon route peaks at 2,500 feet. Both events are open to runners over the age of 16 years.

The event is organised by Green Events, of which Ron was treasurer before he died of MND in December, 2005. Money raised by the memorial half marathon will go to the charity researching the disease.

Runners making a splash in a previous Ron Skilton Memorial Half Marathon

“In his younger years, Ron was a keen runner and cyclist, so we felt that an annual half marathon would be a fitting tribute as well as a way to remember him and celebrate his life,” said Bob Greenough from Green Events.

“Members of Ron’s family travel from different parts of the UK to join the event marshals. They are mainly off road, all terrain events involving a number of hilly challenges. Tough but fun seems to be the most adequate description of the event.”

Runners can enter either online at www.Green-events.co.uk for £15 until October 12 or on the day for £17. The entry fee includes medals for the finishers and post-race refreshments. Registration will be from 9am at the Neuadd Arms Hotel, Llanwrtyd Wells.

Ron helped Green Events to establish Llanwrtyd Wells’ reputation for organising a series of off the wall, outdoor activities. Thousands of visitors enjoy annual events such as the World Bog Snorkelling Championship and Man versus Horse race,

Green Events is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).