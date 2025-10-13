Liam Keen comment: How do Wolves' six summer signings rank so far this season?

Wolves' made a small net profit on the summer business but still spent more than £100million on their new signings.

But to what extent have the six arrivals had an impact on Wolves in their first couple months of Premier League football?

Ladislav Krejci

One of the latest signings of the six - Krejci has made the biggest impact so far and is potentially the only signing that has improved Wolves' starting XI.

Arriving on a season-long loan, which will become permanent in the summer, Wolves arguably overpaid with a total package of £26million

But the 26-year-old has been so impressive that Wolves may, in hindsight, be getting a steal.

Ladislav Krejci (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Czech international has played several positions in midfield and defence, with both a back four and back five, and has brought composure, technical quality and a physical presence to the side.

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua made a good start to his Wolves career and got a good assist in the Carabao Cup against West Ham.

But some disappointing performances followed as he battled for his place in the team.