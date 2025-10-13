"It's nice that we've got that real depth" - Kevin Wilkin on AFC Telford United options

Matty Stenson bagged a brace from the start in Saturday's stunning 6-0 triumph at Darlington in the FA Cup, with Adan George then replacing from the bench and adding two of his own.

And Wilkin was pleased with the impact of all five of his second-half substitutes in the North East.

He said: “I think we made the substitutions at the right time and go on to score a couple of more goals, which, you know… lads that are on the bench will be disappointed to be on the bench.

"They've not necessarily done anything wrong, but it's nice that we've got that real depth about us, certainly across the front line.

"We clearly need to add a little bit to our defence in Orrin (Pendley)’s absence, but that relentless nature we've shown was tough for Darlington.”

AFC Telford United striker Adan George, right (Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The Bucks’ 4-0 lead at the interval led to the home team being booed off, but mindful of the Quakers being stung into a reaction, Wilkin reassessed his team’s objectives, and they delivered.

“When you get four goals to the good, people can change because they think maybe the job's done or they don't have to be as intense as they need to be, but I think, largely, we've managed the game well," said the boss. "We knew Darlington were going to come out and show a reaction at home, and that would happen, and we managed that moment, that situation.”

And Wilkin had some sympathy for the Quakers, despite his obvious delight.

“For them as a team and a club, it's not nice to be on the end of those situations," he continued. "We've all been there at some time or other - they are a good side, they don't become a bad side overnight, and it's a tough one to have to swallow, but I can't apologise for that.

"I want my team to do well and us to do well, and the lads have been brilliant.”

A concern for Bucks fans in the lead-up to the tie was the absence on international duty of Wolves’ on-loan goalkeeper, Josh Gracey.

The 17-year-old, drafted in by the Bucks last month to cover for injury absentee Brandon Hall, started for Northern Ireland’s under-19 side in a 4-0 defeat by the USA in Marbella.

Wilkin’s search for another keeper, the Bucks’ sixth of the season, led him to Lincoln City’s Jamie Pardington - and the 6ft 5in stopper had little to do in securing a clean sheet on debut, another aspect that pleased his manager.

“I think the clean sheet is a major plus," he said. "Jamie coming in, that's been a real challenge to everybody at the club this week, trying to find a goalkeeper that's able to come in there and fill some big gloves.

"Losing Brandon and then losing Josh on international duty is really difficult.

"To find somebody who will initially not be cup-tied, we've got to thank Lincoln City for that.

"They've been really kind to allow us to bring Jamie in, and he's done brilliantly today. Jamie didn't have much to do, but he kicked the ball sensibly.

"He kicked it into good areas that gave us territory at times, and certainly, you know, that bit where, as a goalkeeper, Darlington have had one or two moments and shots later on in probably the middle to the latter part of the second-half, and he's dealt with all of those.

"Again, from a goalkeeper's perspective, staying tuned in, even though you're winning the game comfortably, and keeping that clean sheet is a major plus, and he can take a lot of plaudits from his game.”