AFC Telford United learn FA Cup first round opponents as Shrewsbury Town face non-league test

The Bucks are in the first round for the first time in eight years after trouncing Darlington Town on Saturday.

Farnham, of the Southern League Premier division, and National League side Sutton drew 3-3 on Saturday and go head-to-head again this evening in a replay for the right to host Telford in the weekend of November 1.

Shrews face a potential banana skin in their 450-mile round trip to the north east to face non-league South Shields.

The National League North side are currently top of their division, having won eight of their 10 league games and drawing two. They have scored 20 goals this season, conceding just four. They beat Spalding United 4-0 on Saturday to make the first round of the Cup.

Following their incredible 6-0 demolition of the Quakers, Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin said: “We all get excited about it. It's a great competition to be in. I've been fortunate to have some reasonable runs in it, really enjoyable moments.

"Saturday was a really enjoyable moment, and yeah, that will come along in due course.

"Looking forward to the draw on Monday is lovely, but the bread and butter is that we're getting together, picking up points in the league, and moving our league position forward. That is the most important thing.

"Clearly, the prize money that we get off the back of this is very welcome, and the revenue that it brings to the club is very welcome.

"It's important that we continue to work hard and find that desire to want to go and graft for one another and for the club to move us forward and keep developing, hopefully, what we are and where we're going.”

--