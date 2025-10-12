Players must 'take responsibility' after Telford Tigers defeat at Romford Raiders

The Tigers started the weekend in second-place after making an excellent start to the campaign, but fell to only their second defeat of the season in Romford.

Watkins was pleased with the start his team made in the first period, but bemoaned the defensive mistakes which led to goals.

“That was a tough one tonight," head coach Tom Watkins admitted.

"We started at a really good pace, lots of jump, moved the puck very well and took a well deserved two-goal lead, but it didn’t last long, as we were undone by making individual mistakes that led directly to goals against or losing an assignment in key moments.

"We kept pushing and created plenty of chances throughout the game, but didn’t find a way past a goalie, who won his team the game this evening.

"I thought we played at a good level for the most part, but players have to take responsibility at both ends of the rink for dropping two points tonight.”

Tigers started brightly and were 2-0 up just nine minutes into the first period thanks to goals from Rhodes Mitchell-King and Brynley Capps.

Mitchell-King opened the scoring with a shot from distance that went in off the post in the fourth-minute, and Capps beat Raiders' net minder Cole Ceci with a precise wrist shot five minutes later.

Romford hit back in style - scoring twice in the space of 35 seconds through Tijay Anderson and Nils Maskalans

The pendulum had swung in favour of the hosts when Jack Cooper capitalised on a misplaced pass from Scott McKenzie to slam the puck past Ben Norton and make it 3-2.

Olegs Lascenko doubled Romford's lead shortly after, which was stretched even further when Ewan Hill added a fifth before the end of the second period.

James Smith struck late to give Tigers faint hope, but it proved too little, too late, as they suffered their first regulation loss of the campaign.