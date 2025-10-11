Osborne and Jones cook up a winning treat

Homester Osborne and Meole Brace Premier League man Jones simmered all day before they edged a final thriller to end 13 hours of top class action on Sunday at the Telford club.

They got their hands on the shield and £300 first prize with a 21-20 success over Jodie Taylor & Scott Simpson (Sir John Bayley) after a tie that went from 12-12 to 20 across.

“The inevitable grandstand finish was realised with top class bowls and, looking from the sidelines, neither pair deserved to lose, but Shavorne & Chris edged it on the 25th end,” said Trench spokesman Mike Potter.

Club secretary Les Scott presented the prizes after Osborne & Jones rallied from 12-15 down against Jamie Phillips & Peter Millington in the semi-finals to win to 17 while the eventual runners up beat Jordan Picken & Aaron Tapper 21-17.

Meanwhile, a small Shropshire vilalge bowling is at risk of folding - unless it gets a helping hand before the 2026 season.

That’s the warning from Preston Brockhurst officials at the end of a campaign that saw the club field just three senior citizens teams and play in no evening leagues.

Two of those sides competed in the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League - and its chairman, Roger Whitfield, is helping them try to survive.

“Preston Brockhurst are struggling for both players and organisers," he said.

“And Margaret Foster (email fozandmarg@hotmail.com) has asked me to see if something could be done to make people aware of their predicament and asking if anyone could help in order to prevent the club from folding.”

The club’s top side this year played in division one of the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60 League but, sadly, other local clubs at Shawbury and High Ercall have folded in recent years.

Elsewhere, Greg Smith (Wrockwardine Wood) won the £2,000 George Masters while Reece Farr (SJB) and Nick Wyer (Donnington Wood) were runners-up in the Woodfield two-man team final.