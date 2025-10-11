Jones triumphs as Matchplay Championships go down to the wire.

The top 16 available players in the S&H Junior Order of Merit battled it out for glory at Wrekin Golf Club and it was Oswestry ace Jones who came out on top after beating Shifnal's Zach Banks in a final hole shootout in the final.

The day's action started with top seed and Order of Merit winner Harry Slater (Wrekin) beating Ben Edwards (Oswestry) 3&2.

The next match saw second seed Brodie Miller (Telford) take on 15th seed Woody Griffiths (Oswestry), who had no answer to Miller's attention to detail on a bright and breezy morning and eventually lost 5&4.

Zach Davies (Hill Valley) found it hard going against home golfer Ross Coleman (Wrekin), but eventually overhauled his opponent on the 16th to win 3&2.

The next match was never close as Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) powered into the quarter-finals on the back of a 7&5 success against Harry Bryce (Telford).

A close game followed as Welsh international Jones battled his way past Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) 2&1win.

The next match was close for a long time, but county captain Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) eventually managed to secure a 4&3 triumph against Ben Steventon (Telford).

Alfie Daniels (Wrekin) made the most of home advantage to beat Rhys Thomas (Llanymynech) 3&2.

The afternoon's first quarter-final saw Slater overcome clubmate Daniels on the last hole.

Boys then extracted some revenge on Miller, who had beaten at the same stage last year, by winning 3&2.

Jones booked his place in the semi-finals with a superb 7&6 success over Davies, with Banks completing the last four line up after beating Dirkin one up.

The following morning saw an epic semi-final between Slater and Banks, which eventually went the way of Banks 2&1.

Jones joined Banks in the final after securing a one hole victory in a competitive clash with Boys.

The third/fourth place play-off saw Slater beat Boys 2up on the last hole.

The final was anticipated to be a close contest between two players who knew each other so well after spending the last few years together as team-mates in the S&H U18 squad.

And so it proved with the destination of the trophy not decided until the last hole. Only the final putt stood between them, but it was Jones who triumphed to end Banks' bid to retain his title.

Meanwhile, Shropshire star Lauren Crump claimed two wins from two outings during her last stint of international duty.

The Hill Valley ace was successful in the foursomes and singles as England Golf's under-16 stormed to victory in their annual international match with Ireland at Ballybunion Golf Club.

After Saturday morning’s scheduled action was cancelled because of the weather, the teams played foursomes in the afternoon in 40mph winds with 55mph gusts.

And Crump teamed up alongside Emily Peaford to triumph 2&1 against Beth Cuthbert and Eva Branks as the sides shared the session 3-3.

England then dominated in the singles, winning 11 of the 12 contests, to win 13-4 overall.

Crump was again in good form as she won 2up against Gemma McMeekin.