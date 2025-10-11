Castlefields are flying the flag for Shropshire bowls

The Shrewsbury giants, winners of the British Super Cup last year, head to Littleover for finals day of the 10-a-side team knockout.

They face a semi-final tie against Atherstone Cons at 11am and the winners will face either Triplex – conquerors of Sir John Bayley in the last eight – or King George V for the title.

Meanwhile, the booming under-18 scene in the Mid Shropshire League has led to a joint junior presentation with the Sir John Bayley Club tomorrow.

It will start with a fun competition at 2.30pm and be followed by a buffet and prize-giving before the club launches its first ever winter league on the top green on Monday night with fixtures of four singles and one doubles.

Monday also sees the start for the Allscott Heath Winter League with 21 four-a-side teams set to compete on the club’s artificial green and the champions to receive £800.

Meanwhile, Malpas Sports got a knockout consolation for missing out on the championship of the Whitchurch Bowling League.

They landed the Shropshire Star Cup, the league’s main team KO prize, after finishing runners-up to Premier League-bound Woore in the first division.

Sports beat Adderley in Friday’s final at Newport, when Audlem were defeating Chester Road in a close President’s Cup final on the other green.

After a season full of individual honours for Sports bowlers, Paul Latham and Rob Adams with 21-7 cards and a 21-9 from Andy Hughes took Malpas to a commanding 52 shot final triumph with nine winners from the 12 games, Ed Proudlove and Rich Lawson both winning 21-12 for Adderley.

Audlem defeated their higher ranked second division rivals Chester Road by just five chalks on the No.1 green with Jimmy Stretch’s 21-5 success vital to the result of a six winners apiece showdown.