AFC Telford United reach FA Cup first round for first time in eight years thanks to six goal Darlington rout
AFC Telford United have continued their FA Cup exploits and reached the first round proper - after sweeping aside Darlington.
The Bucks kicked off what was their biggest ever win in the FA Cup - when Dylan Allen-Hadley smashed home from close range.
Just before the half hour mark they were two up - as Matty Stenson marked his return to the side with a goal.
An own goal and a further struck from Stenson had the tie all but sewn up by half time.
Darlington did fire back and had chances of their own - but in the final 20 minutes they put the game beyond any sort of lingering doubt - as Adan George made it five.
He then bagged his second half the afternoon in the final ten minutes - to put the Bucks through to the first round proper for the first time in eight years.