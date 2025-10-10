Wraight at the double - bowls round-up

Fresh from celebrating his 39th birthday by retaining the Shropshire Premier League Merit, the Castlefields king teamed up with Welsh ace John Bailey to win the £800 Bridgewater Doubles in Whitchurch on Saturday.

And 24 hours later he won the 72nd Bowring Open in Wellington, having taken a late vacancy to win the £500 first prize again.

Wraight beat Fields team-mate Gary Neal 21-10 in the Bowring final after a 21-19 scare against Callum Mitchell in the semi-finals while Neal wad defeating former homester Roy Bradburn (St Georges) 21-15.

“Congratulations to Callum and thank you everyone who entered, there was some excellent bowling which was great to watch,” said promoter Carol Faulkner.

Wraight & Bailey beat Jack Hewitt & Nick Hughes (Malpas Sports) 21-11 in the Bridgewater final after a full house of 32 pairs took part, the losers in the semis being Josh Cotton & Darren Palin and Andy Armstrong & Nathan Brown.

Mid Shropshire competition

Beginners finalists Stuart Beddoes and (right) Owen Sheddon with league competition secretary Rob Burroughs

Bowlers from clubs far and wide contested the latest new – and last – competition of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League season.

A beginners singles attracted an encouraging 27 entries to Allscott Heath to play on the artificial surface, with a consolation knockout held on the grass green.

Having taken up the sport in the last two years to be eligible, Stuart Beddoes of Donnington Wood became the first winner of the title.

He beat Owen Sheddon, who has been thrown in at the deep end in the first division due to Hadley USC’s struggles this year, 21-17 in the final after trailing 7-3.

“In the semi-finals Stuart was only 12-10 up on Charlotte Pritchard but won to 11 while Owen raced 9-1 up on Finley Pessall who got back to 9-6 before Owen won 21-9,” said organiser Rob Buroiughs.

“The Consolation final was won by Matt Parton (Sir John Bayley) as he beat Tom Brittland (Madeley CC) 21-13 after going 8-0 up.”

Meanwhile, the league's annual ladies versus gents match for the Dave Ellis Shield proved a 23-a-side marathon at Maddocks which the gents won by 11 shots to lead the series 4-3.