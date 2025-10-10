"They've been brilliant" - Boss's praise with The New Saints set for top-of-the-table clash

Craig Harrison’s side have put together a run of eight wins in a row in all competitions, with seven of those victories coming in the league.

It’s taken them to the top of the table, three points clear of second-placed Penybont, this weekend’s visitors to Oswestry.

Saints continued their impressive run of results by beating third-placed Caernarfon Town 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Head coach Harrison was disappointed his side conceded a late goal when they were closing in on a clean sheet, but he’s been pleased with the contribution of his back four, along with goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd, this season.

Asked about the importance of the central defensive partnership of Jack Bodenham and Harrison McGahey, Harrison said: “They’ve been brilliant, as the whole back four have. You look at it and Danny Williams is ultimately playing out of position.

"Danny Davies is either playing left-back or right-back. Really he’s a better centre-half than he is full-back in my opinion, so it’s been a bit disjointed through injuries and players out.

“We’ve obviously had Josh Daniels out, Jordan Marshall’s been out. Both of them played a lot of the time at full back last year for us.

“The back four and Shepps have done fantastic, but I think we’ve got to take away from that that everyone contributes to winning and everyone contributes to a clean sheet.”

TNS won 2-0 at Penybont in August with goals from Dan Williams and Ben Wilson.

Penybont have won eight and drawn two of their 12 league games this season, with their most recent victory a 2-1 success over Haverfordwest on Tuesday night.

