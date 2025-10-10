Shrewsbury Town remain hopeful in pursuit of Josh Ruffels with offer on table

Highly-regarded left-back Ruffels, who turns 32 this month, has been without a club since departing Huddersfield at the end of last season and has spent time training with Shrewsbury.

Boss Michael Appleton previously managed Ruffels at Oxford earlier in the full-back's career and is a big fan of his qualities.

Town have tabled a contract for the left-sided defender and remain one of the clubs in the hunt for his signature. Appleton revealed last week Ruffels has recently trained at a different, unnamed club.

Reports claiming Ruffels had turned down Shrewsbury's offer are thought to be incorrect and Town remain optimistic in their pursuit of the full-back, whose professional career began in 2011 and has spanned 400 games.

Appleton said on Friday morning: "He's not signed anywhere yet, so that's a positive. We have got an offer on the table that he's aware of.

"It'll be down to him whether he comes here or goes elsewhere. I'm aware that he's a quality player and the level he's at, he would be certainly an upgrade and be a great addition to us. But I'm sure these two or three other teams and coaches are thinking the same thing."

The head coach has previously said Shrewsbury can only work to their budget and the club remain hopeful of a couple of loan exits to free up more finances.

Appleton's second-bottom Town host top-half Cambridge United at Croud Meadow on Saturday, the first of back-to-back home fixtures with lowly Crawley Town making the trip the following weekend.

Will Brook is currently Michael Appleton's choice between the sticks. Elyh Harrison is on England under-20 duty and can only be available for Town on Saturday if he is not used in a friendly against Switzerland on Friday afternoon.

Town are hunting for a first home league win since February 1.

It remains to be seen whether on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Elyh Harrison will be included in Town's matchday squad.

Harrison is with England under-20s on international duty and the Young Lions tackle Switzerland in a 1pm friendly at St George's Park on Friday.

It is believed Harrison, who has recently lost his place in Appleton's side to Will Brook, can feature among Shrewsbury's options if he is uninvolved for England as players are not permitted to play twice inside 24 hours.

Defender Tom Anderson is still sidelined for another couple of weeks with a calf injury.