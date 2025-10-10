Shifnal Town hoping to end run of draws, while ex-Bridgnorth favourite returns - non-league previews

After Tuesday's 1-1 draw at struggling Sporting Khalsa, Shifnal return to their Acoustafoam Stadium home to take on second-placed Stalybridge Celtic tomorrow (3pm).

A home victory in Shropshire would take Town level on points with Stalybridge and keep them firmly among the early-season leading pack.

However, a run of three draws has extended Shifnal's winless streak - they last gained three points in August, with an FA Trophy run getting in the way of regular Northern One West action.

On Tuesday, Andre Carvalho-Landell looked to have ended Khalsa's run of six straight defeats when he netted in the second half - only for Shaq Whittingham to grab Shifnal another point nine minutes from time.

Whitchurch Alport will be looking to make some progress into the top half of the Midland Premier when they travel to improving Lye Town, while AFC Bridgnorth host promotion-chasing Gornal Athletic in Midland One.

The latter clash will see the return of striker Reagan Wardle, who left Bridgnorth to join Gornal in September after a flying start to the season.

“This time last year we had one point on the board,” said assistant boss Nick Turton. “We ended the season with 47 and enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run. We have carried on from that this season. We want to get in the play- offs and we are growing as a team and as unit.”

Whitchurch Alport and AFC Bridgnorth were among the sides who progressed through the TJ Vickers Shropshire Challenge Cup quarter-finals during midweek - winning at Allscott Heath and Ludlow Town, respectively.

Joining them in the semi-finals, Telford Town thrashed Haughmond 5-1, while Shawbury United edged Market Drayton Town 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Telford Town have more cup action to look forward to tomorrow as they travel to Eccleshall in the second round of the Macron Cup, while Allscott Heath have a tough trip to Runcorn Town in the same competition.

Haughmond will go hunting their first North West Counties League Division One South win of the season at home to high-flying Barnton, while fourth-bottom Market Drayton Town can move above Alsager Town and away from the relegation zone with victory.

Drayton will be hoping their cup conquerors Shawbury United can do them a favour by winning at third-bottom Cheadle Heath Nomads.

And Hellenic League outfit Ludlow Town are also in cup action as they tackle a home game against Wellington in the second round of the UHL Challenge Cup.