Islanders and Chelmarsh finish the season on a High - bowls round-up

In a closely-fought division one knockout final, Islanders A used their 12 handicap advantage to champions Highley A by eight shots in a showdown that finished with four winners apiece.

But Chelmarsh B, who finished second bottom of the table, didn’t need their eight chalk start against the cub’s A team, winning the division two knockout trophy by 16 and so 24 overall.

B for best - Chelmarsh B with the division two trophy (from left) Phil Turner, Roger Marsh, Neville Quinton, Sue Stone, Jan Hetherington, Derek Bolton, Jenny Goodall, Dave Davies, Carol Marsh

Rob Renke’s 21-11 card was vital for the Islanders A in their triumph while club secretary Jan Hetherington was the 21-8 star of Chelmarsh B’s success.

League chairman John Palmer, part of the Islanders side, closed the 2025 season by congratulating all the prize winners, including second division champions Much Wenlock A.

Thanks were extended to league officers Lesley Burnside and Jeanette Bennett for organising finals day and particularly to the host club for the use of their immaculate facilities and excellent buffet.

Shropshire Champion of Champions

The best bowling green in the county hosts the re-launch of the Shropshire Champion of Champions tomorrow.

A field of 32 title winners from leagues and open competitions will gather at Edgmond at 10am for what promoters Rob Burroughs and Jamie King hope will be a feast of action.

It includes British Champion of Champions Ash Wellings, County Merit winner Chris Stretch, Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight and two proud juniors, British Boys Merit winner Dan Corbett and Mid Shropshire League double star Logan Church.

Meanwhile, a superb season for Chirk AAA in the 100-year-old Oswestry League will be celebrated tonight.

The club’s A and B teams topped the first and second divisions to earn centre stage at the league’s presentation evening at the Bersham club in Wrexham (7pm).

National indoor competition

A first prize of £750 is the big incentive over an historic weekend for Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club.

Some of the best bowlers in the land will battle it out at the club’s six rink home at the Sports Village tomorrow and Sunday at a two-day National Singles Open Circuit competition.

The action starts at 1pm tomorrow with the final scheduled for 7.30pm on Sunday.

And proud club chairman Roy Porter stressed: “For the first time in the history of the Shrewsbury club we are hosting an open singles national competition.”

Run by the English Indoor Bowls Association, club members will be on hand to help with the smooth running of the comp and spectators are welcome, admission being free.