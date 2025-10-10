The 18-year-old Portuguese born forward joined the Wolves academy back in February 2024 from Rochdale.

A year on from his arrival he was included in a Premier League first team matchday squad for the first time against Fulham - before making his senior and professional debut as a substitute in Wolves' 2-0 loss to Brighton in May.

Mane's progression was rewarded with his first professional contract - with the forward committing his future to Wolves back in July.

And this season he is bang in form - netting five goals so far for the Wolves under 21 side in various competitions, including the National League Cup and the EFL Trophy.

His latest goal came in the latter this week - as first he set up Tom Edozie for an early opener - before netting a late winner as Wolves narrowly beat League One side Wigan Athletic.

The young forward is hoping his performances so far this season - and his work in first team training with Pereira's side have caught the eye.

He said: "I was pleased with it, but I just try to help the team every time I play. I just do what I do best; create chances, score goals, and I feel like today I proved what I can do. I got an assist early on in the game and then last chance of the game I got the goal which we deserved.

“I’m pleased because I’ve been working every day, either with the first-team or the 21s – wherever I get put – and I just do what I do best, create chances and score goals.

“I’ve just got to wait for my opportunity now to go and show it in a first-team environment.”

Mateus Mane after scoring against Stockport County (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Mane's early season performances and his match winner at Wigan earned him high praise from his manager James Collins.

The Wolves coach believes his young forward is 'top class', but insists other parts of his game are equally impressive as his goal scoring ability.

He added: “He's top class. The best thing about him as far as I’m concerned, is not the impressive stuff, it’s the defending he does, the work he was doing for the team today, because we were jumping onto the pivot from our midfield which meant he had to come around and mark the midfield player when the ball was on the other side and he did it diligently, time after time.

“I thought his off the ball work tonight was magnificent, and that will hold him in good stead. And then his footballing ability; he can handle the ball, he can handle contact, and then he’s got that bit of class as well.

“For his age, he’s a super prospect, and that work he does off the ball for the team makes him even better.”