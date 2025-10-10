The former defender, who signed for Albion back in 2014 and made 16 Premier League appearances for the club, moved into management following his playing career.

And in his first job he helped Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint Gilloise scoop their first Belgian Pro League title since 1935, in what was the ex-Albion defender's debut season in first team management.

Pocognoli's success has not gone unnoticed - and according to reports he is set to land the head coach role at Ligue 1 side Monaco - following the sacking of Adi Hutter.

The ex-Belgian international enjoyed an impressive playing career - where he came through the Standard Liege academy, before going on to make moves to the likes of Genk and AZ Alkmaar.

He then moved to Hannover 96 in Germany - before he made a £1.5m switch to West Brom back in 2014.

He went on to make 15 Premier League appearances in his first season at Albion - but despite staying at the club for three seasons he found game time hard to come by.

The defender was sent out on loan to Brighton - before returning for a third spell at Standard Liege in his native Belgium.

He would later finish his career at Union - before hanging up his boots in 2020.

Sebastien Pocognoli had a short spell with West Brom

From there, the ex-Albion defender moved into coaching as he took over the club's under 21 side, before taking on roles with Genk and then the Belgian under 18 national team.

In 2024, he returned to Union as he was named head coach and led the club to their first title in 90 years. After finishing third in the regular season, his side went on to finish unbeaten in the Championship play-offs, winning nine of their ten matches.

The title, along with winning the Belgian Super Cup, saw them earn a spot in the Championship League league phase - where they have so far beaten PSV before losing to Newcastle United.

He is set to take over a Monaco side that sits fifth in the Ligue 1 table - and boasts the likes of Paul Pogba and Eric Dier.

They recently held Man City to a memorable 2-2 draw in France - and are soon set to face Tottenham in the latest round of the Champions League.