Aston Villa pair Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins break quirky 64 year record in England victory and move equal with Manchester United

The 23-year-old Villa forward, picked up his ninth senior cap and marked his latest England outing with a goal - opening the scoring after just three minutes at Wembley.

It was a rampant performance by England in the first half of the friendly - as club team mate Ollie Watkins doubled the scoring just eight minutes later.

Within 20 minutes they were 3-0 up thanks to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka - with Thomas Tuchel's men cantering towards a routine victory.

The goal and victory marked a memorable evening for Rogers, who has endured a difficult start to the campaign at club level.

And alongside his team-mate Watkins - the pair managed to break a strange record that has stood for 64 years.

With the duo netting in the first eleven minutes, it was the earliest that two players from the same club side have scored for England since 1961 - when Burnley's John Connelly and Ray Pointer were on target after nine minutes in a clash against Portugal.

Rogers' goal also saw the pair equal a record that was previously held by Manchester United. The ex-Albion academy graduate became the 34th different Aston Villa player to score for England - meaning Villa are now level with United in having the joint most different goal scorers to find the net for England.

Forward Rogers broke into the England in November 2024 - and went on to have an impressive campaign in the Premier League and Champions League, which led to him winning the PFA young player of the year.

But this season he is yet to get off the mark for his club. Despite his Villa form - he has featured in every game for England since Thomas Tuchel took over the Three Lions.

And the 23-year-old is keen to keep impressing the England chief.

He said: "When he came in I felt like it was a fresh slate for everyone.

"You see what he's won and his credentials, and he's come in here with his ideas and way of playing. To be able to fit into that and to be able to show my qualities within that is a nice feeling.

"It's an honour and privilege to be here and be in the squad, and I just want to maintain my performances here and also at club level.

"I want to make sure I'm playing games and I'm having an effect on the team."