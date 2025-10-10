AFC Telford United and Hednesford Town pay tribute to former fitness coach Steve Wynn

Wynn, or 'Wynner' as he was more widely known in football, worked under Rob Smith and Larry Chambers during two spells at AFC Telford United - while also being part of their backroom staff at Hednesford Town.

The fitness coach also had spells at other non-league clubs such as Willenhall Town and Redditch United.

The Bucks paid tribute to Wynn in a post on their website, stating: Steve’s relationship with Rob and Larry was a key element of the success we enjoyed during that period, and he is remembered with great affection by many who enjoyed his company.

"We will pay a more extended tribute to Steve in the near future, and we extend our sincere sympathies to his family and friends, and indeed to anyone who held him in their hearts."

Wynn was a popular figure at a number of the clubs he worked at. He recently visited Hednesford Town's Keys Park - and chief executive Marvin Robinson added: “Steve was my first-team coach when I played here, and we got on brilliantly from day one.

"He loved the game, loved the banter, and cared deeply about the people around him. I last saw him at our Bank Holiday match against Rushall – we shared a laugh like old times, and I reminded him how much he used to hate giving me a lift home! It’s incredibly sad news, and he’ll be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.”