Wrockwardine are flying high as they climb into top spot

Wood took advantage of Dawley Town being in cup action and FC Nations' clash at Shrewsbury Juniors being postponed to climb into top spot on the back of a solid home success.

First-half strikes from Cian Fenlon and Matthew Stuart secured a 2-0 win against Gobowen Celtic.

Wood are a point clear of Nations, but have played two games more.

Wem Town pulled further clear of the bottom two after recording a second successive victory.

After bagging their first win of the season the previous weekend, they followed it up by beating NC United 4-2.

Kisima Janneh found the net twice for Wem, with James Haley and John Hitchin grabbing a goal each. Harry James scored twice for United.

Whitchurch Alport 1964 came out on top in a nine-goal thriller with Shifnal Town FC 1964.

Telford Town Reserves were celebrating after recording their first league win of the season.

Their clash at Prees United was level at 2-2 at half-time after goals from the hosts' Nicky Parker and Sam Hislop had been cancelled out by Joseph Morris and Ronan Mariemoutou.

Alex Scott proved to be Telford's match-winner when netted just before the hour mark to clinch a 3-2 success.

In Division One, Ercall Rangers made it eight wins from eight outings after winning 5-0 at Ercall Colts.

Cayce Walrond bagged a hat-trick for the table-toppers, with Ben Ford and substitute Kyle Pritchard also on target.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development are second on goal difference following a 5-1 win at home to SAHA FC.

Charlie Davies was the star turn with a hat-trick. Daniel Churm and Liam Edwards added the other Shrewsbury goals.

Third-placed Brown Clee drew 2-2 at St Martins.

Wrockwardine Wood (blue shirts) are the new leaders in the Salop League Premier Division Picture: Euan Manning Photography

Alscott Heath Reserves and Shawbury United Development also shared four goals and the points.

Jay Barnett and Emmanuel Osei scored for Allscott after a brace from Jake Brown had put Shawbury two up.

Ercall Evolution and Mereside Rangers ended all square at 1-1, while Wrockwardine Wood Development beat Ercall Aces 4-2.

Logan Wittaker (two) and Theo Williams struck to earn Telford Town Development a 3-2 win over visitors AFC Weston Rhyn.

FC Nations Development and Ercall 1975 drew 1-1.Donavan Robinson scored for Ercall with Jack Tarpey grabbing an equaliser after 72 minutes.

Tai Jones and Joseph Roberts were on the mark for Haughmond Development in their 2-0 win against Wem Town Colts.

Dawley Town maintained their impressive start to the season as they breezed into the next round of the Salop Leisure League's Tony Bywater Cup.

After being all square at the end of the first half in their clash at Shrewsbury Up & Comers, Town turned on the style after the break to run out 5-2 winners.

Jason Harris led the way for the visitors with two goals, and was joined on the scoresheet by Brodie Mcleod, Kaleem Ramzan and Callum Russell.