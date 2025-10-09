Just 19 minutes into Wolves' clash with Brighton at Molineux on Sunday - Pereira was given his marching orders by referee Jarred Gillett for kicking a ball in frustration on the touchline.

The ball went towards the officials' dugout - with Pereira quickly shown a red card.

Just minutes after his dismissal, Wolves took the lead in the game before the conceding a late equaliser.

The FA has now confirmed Pereira has been hit with a misconduct charge following the incident - and he has until Monday to respond.

In a statement, the FA said: "Wolverhampton Wanderers FC's Vitor Pereira has been charged with misconduct following their Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday October 5.

"It is alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner around the 19th minute, which led to his dismissal, and he has until Monday October 13 to provide a response."

Wolves were denied the victory by a late Brighton goal (David Davies/PA)

Due to his dismissal, Pereira was unable to conduct his usual post match interviews as per league rules - with assistant head coach Luis Miguel conducting the press conference.

He issued an apology on Pereira's behalf, stating it was 'one second of frustration' from the Wolves boss.

He said: “I want to apologise for what happened, I didn't see but they told me that he kicked the ball," Miguel said.

“He was frustrated with something that happened with our team, not with the referee and not the opponent’s team.

“The ball was near him, and he just kicked the ball, and, I want to apologise for Vitor.

“Vitor is not like that. It's not correct to do things like that, but it was one second of frustration and he just kicked the ball.

“I'm sorry. These things happen when we are under pressure and the games are like this level."