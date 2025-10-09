Who is West Brom's Juventus goal hero Jack Bray and why owner Shilen Patel wants to see more like the young forward

They have been picked up at an early age, and risen through the youth ranks.

But it is not always the case for every young player who comes through - and it is not the case for Jack Bray, Albion's two goal hero from their memorable midweek win over Juventus in the Premier League International Cup.

The forward put in an impressive display, as did a number of other Baggies youngsters, under the watchful eye of Albion manager Ryan Mason.

Bray netted a brace as Albion ran out 4-2 winners to give them their first victory and the first in the competition that contains under 21 sides from some of the biggest sides in England and Europe.

Jack Bray and Matty Crowther celebrate the first of the former's goal in the clash with Juventus. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It is the latest step on what has been a memorable year for Bray so far - but what is his story and how did the youngster end up at West Brom?

Academy football, an EFL debut and an eye catching display

The 18-year-old may not have risen through the ranks at one club - but he is no stranger to academy football.

The Barnsley born teenager started out at his local club North Gawber. He was picked up by Barnsley and went on to spend six years in the academy at Oakwell.

However, when he reached the age of 16, the club decided against giving him a scholarship.

But his dream of professional football didn't end there - as he was quickly snapped up by EFL side Harrogate Town.

It was then the luck of the FA Youth Cup draw, coupled with an eye catching display from the striker - which eventually led him to The Hawthorns.

Albion travelled to North Yorkshire in the FA Youth Cup in December last year - with Albion coming out on top in a ten goal encounter.

The Baggies' youngsters had all but sewn up the tie as they led 4-2 and were looking comfortable. But Bray stunned Albion with a superb brace, including an individual goal to send the match to extra time.

Albion eventually won the game - but Bray had made an impression on not just Albion but the first team staff at the League Two side.

He had already featured for the Sulphurites in the EFL Trophy - but shortly after his cup exploits against Albion he came off the bench for an EFL debut against Grimsby Town on Boxing Day.

Albion had obviously seen enough to recognise Bray was a talent - and made their move with the forward out of contract in Yorkshire back in the summer.

He turned down the offer of a professional contract and made the switch to Albion - penning a three year deal.

And just months after making the move - he was grabbing the headlines on Wednesday evening, as his double helped Albion to their memorable win over the Italian side.

He showed neat footwork before lashing home his first - before doubling his tally with a cool finish.

'It is what the owners are interest in'

Bray signed for Albion back in July, with academy manager Richard Stevens explaining that his display in the FA Youth Cup was the catalyst for Albion making their move.

And he also gave some interesting comments about Bray's arrival at The Hawthorns - and how his capture is something that the club's owners, Bilkul Football and chairman Shilen Patel, are keen to see more of.

He said: "He is crafty with the ball at his feet, creative in tight areas, and has got that bit of off-the-cuff to his game which we don’t always see.

Two-goal Jack Bray looks on delighted after his double. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“Our job is to let him use that creativity as he progresses through the 21s programme here.

“It’s also nice for us to bring someone in from outside of our usual recruitment pathways. It’s important, and an area the ownership group are interested in, and Jack’s the first one but if we can add another two or three along the way, then it can only aid our progression as an academy.

“Jack looks ready for the challenge and we’re excited to see where he goes during his time at Albion.”