Albion's youngsters, who are competing in the Premier League International Cup for the first time - welcomed Juventus 'Next Gen', on the back of an opening night defeat to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The youngsters from the Serie A side compete in the third tier of Italian football - and proved to be no match for Leigh Downing's side, as they ran out 4-2 winners.

Jack Bray was the goal scoring hero for Albion with two well taken goals - while a calamitous own goal and a late strike from substitute Rio Parmer wrapped up the scoring for Albion.

It was a memorable night for the Baggies youngsters - who not only impressed the watching supporters but manager Ryan Mason who was in the stands alongside his assistant Nigel Gibbs.

Downing, who only took over the under 21 role from Richard Beale back in August - has hailed his players for creating a special night, and insists they will remember this victory for a long time.

He said: "It was really good. The atmosphere of the game, the way the club have put on those little additional bits such as the screens while the game is going on and the flags as you come out.

"It had a really good feel tonight. And to give a performance for the people who have come out and watched is special.

"It is special and I think the players will remember this for the rest of their days.

Jack Bray celebrates his goal for West Brom against Juventus (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It is not often you play against Juventus, so we are really pleased."

Albion were invited into the tournament last month - which usually involves the top 16 teams in the Premier League 2 standings.

However, with some clubs turning down invitations Albion were asked if they would like to compete in the competition.

Having already faced two matches - they will now welcome German side Monchengladbach II later this month - before a clash with Valencia B in December.

And Downing believes on their day - his side can compete with any outfit.

He added: "We've played against really good sides so far this season and Juventus are no different.

"I think the pleasing thing is the players, when they are fully at it, can compete with anybody.

"It is about believing that and looking to perform consistently.

"For certain players to get off the mark tonight, that will breed that confidence that hopefully we can continue to perform and win games of football."