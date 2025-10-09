Penalty shootout heartache for Market Drayton Town in Shropshire Cup as Shawbury United progress

The Gingerbread Men bowed out of the county cup competition at the first hurdle - in what is officially the quarter-final stage - after a remarkable 3-3 draw against Shropshire rivals Shawbury.

Dan Dawson's men trailed 2-0 at half-time at United's Carradine Road but looked to have secured progression via a stunning turnaround in the final 20 minutes.

An own goal was followed by a header from Nick Woods eight minutes from time to level things with penalties looming, before Drayton's Isaac Shaw dispatched a clinical finish with just five minutes left and what looked like the winner.

But Town were undone at the death as Louis Clark converted in stoppage time.

An impressive display of spot-kicks went Shawbury's way 5-4, with Drayton missing their third effort.

Exit from the competition against North West Counties First Division South rivals Shawbury came as a hammerblow for Drayton, who had eyed a run in the competition to help spark what has so far been a tough campaign.

It was the second 3-3 draw in four days for Dawson's side, who claimed a very creditable point in league action against high-flying Stafford Town on Saturday. On that occasion the late drama went Drayton's way.

But Shawbury once again bagged the bragging rights after a win and draw already this season, following two league victories last term.

Liam Parkinson struck deep into stoppage time on his Drayton debut to earn Dawson's side a last-gasp and deserved point against Stafford.

Another rollercoaster affair saw hosts Drayton storm into an early 2-0 lead against the 10 man visitors after Saem Son was shown a controversial red card for a penalty box collision and Zach Robinson converted from the spot.

In-form young player of the month Sam Preece made it four goals in five games five minutes later but Stafford pulled one back before half-time. The visitors turned the scoreline on its head early into the second half through star man Matt Hearsey to leave Dawson's troops chasing.

The Gingerbread Men were indebted to some fine saves from goalkeeper Matt Holmes before Parkinson came up trumps with a cool finish.

"We're really excited to have Liam in," Dawson said. "We tried to sign him in the summer. He scored 50-odd goals last year in youth football. He was the coolest man in the ground to roll it into the corner.

"I went through all the emotions! We were doing really well at 2-0 up against 10 men and took our foot off the pedal. It's a great point. If you'd have offered it to me before I'd have taken it."

Drayton climbed outside the bottom three with the point and return to First Division South action with a home clash against Alsager Town, who are just two points better off, on Saturday.

Telford Town progressed to the last four of the county cup with a 5-1 win at league rivals Haughmond on Tuesday.