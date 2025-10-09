The 26-year-old Czech Republic international has been one of the positives for Wolves this season - since his arrival from Girona on an initial loan deal in August.

He has started four league games and one in the EFL Cup - netting on his home defeat in the defeat against newly promoted Leeds United.

His displays since his arrival have earned the versatile defender plaudits - despite Wolves' rotten start to the campaign which sees them without a win and rooted to the foot of the table heading into the latest international break.

Their two recent results have caused the biggest frustration - with Vitor Pereira's side taking the lead in games against Tottenham and Brighton, before being pegged back by late equalisers.

The Czech defender, who will complete a £26m move to Wolves if certain clauses are met, has stated that conceding late goals cannot keep happening, with Wolves in the position they are.

He believes they should be going into the international break four points better off - but explained that he and his team mates know that it is down to one thing key thing.

He said: "It’s a big frustration because again we were very close to the win, for the second time in a row. We made a good start, and were good for the first half, we scored a goal, and we had the game under control.

“But after a lapse in concentration, or I don't know what it was, because we need to go until the end.

Ladislav Krejci after netting on his Wolves debut (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“It cannot happen like this because we’ve lost four points in the last two matches. But we know what we need and this is what we want to change.

“It’s also a little bit in the heads that we wanted to keep the clean sheet and keep the win, so we ended up sitting a little bit back, we also put on a fifth defender and changed the formation a little bit, and the game went like this.

“But now we go into the national break with a clear head and the right motivation to take into the next games.”

The first half of their latest outing against Brighton saw Wolves on top in the game - as they took the lead through an own goal from keeper Bart Verbruggen.

But in the second period it was Brighton who took more of a hold - eventually finding an equaliser four minutes from the end of normal time.

Summer signing Krejci explained that Wolves' game plan was correct - but they need to stick to it throughout games.

He added: "The game plan was set up very well. The first half was much better than the second because in the second half we lost a little bit and stopped playing.

“But it is also because we want to win and we know how much we needed to win, so we sat back a little, and after 85 minutes, we concede again, and it’s bad.

“But if we think a little bit back to how we started the season to how we’re playing now, I see that we are going up and up.”