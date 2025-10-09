Isaac Price on having confidence and 'a bit of arrogance' as West Brom playmaker spearheads Northern Ireland's World Cup dream
Isaac Price may have been quieter in recent Albion games - but his form on the international stage has been nothing short of impressive.
The playmaker who arrived at Albion from Standard Liege in a £2.5m deal back in January - bagged three goals goals in Albion's first two league games against Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham.
Price had already been a shining light in what had been a dismal end to the previous season for the Baggies, as they slipped out of play-off contention.
His club form was also mirrored by that on the international stage - with Price continuing to net over the summer. In the last international break he became the youngest Northern Ireland international to reach ten goals - eclipsing the likes of Manchester United legend George Best.
In recent weeks Price hasn't had as big of an impact for Ryan Mason's side - with the Baggies winning just one of their last five matches following an impressive opening four games.
The 22-year-old's attention has now turned back to international duty - as he looks to spearhead Northern Ireland's charge towards next summer's World Cup.
They have so far have a win and a loss under their belt - ahead of two crucial qualifiers, first against Slovakia on Friday before a clash with Germany on Monday.
The Baggies playmaker has explained the confidence, and even sometimes arrogance he and his team mates feel every time they pull on the national shirt - ahead of two big clashes.
He told BBC Sport NI: "Every time I pull on the Northern Ireland shirt I feel confident and that I'm going to score goals.
"I always feel we are going to get good results as there are a lot of top players in this squad and a real confidence, maybe a little bit of arrogance we can go and beat these top teams.
"Personally and as a team, there's still loads to develop on and I think that's where Michael is getting it right at the moment.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves. We've had a few good results but we've also had some results that have been really bad over the past year, so it's trying to get to the middle ground of consistency."