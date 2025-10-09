The playmaker who arrived at Albion from Standard Liege in a £2.5m deal back in January - bagged three goals goals in Albion's first two league games against Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham.

Price had already been a shining light in what had been a dismal end to the previous season for the Baggies, as they slipped out of play-off contention.

His club form was also mirrored by that on the international stage - with Price continuing to net over the summer. In the last international break he became the youngest Northern Ireland international to reach ten goals - eclipsing the likes of Manchester United legend George Best.

In recent weeks Price hasn't had as big of an impact for Ryan Mason's side - with the Baggies winning just one of their last five matches following an impressive opening four games.

The 22-year-old's attention has now turned back to international duty - as he looks to spearhead Northern Ireland's charge towards next summer's World Cup.

They have so far have a win and a loss under their belt - ahead of two crucial qualifiers, first against Slovakia on Friday before a clash with Germany on Monday.

The Baggies playmaker has explained the confidence, and even sometimes arrogance he and his team mates feel every time they pull on the national shirt - ahead of two big clashes.

He told BBC Sport NI: "Every time I pull on the Northern Ireland shirt I feel confident and that I'm going to score goals.

Isaac Price after netting against Germany during the last international break

"I always feel we are going to get good results as there are a lot of top players in this squad and a real confidence, maybe a little bit of arrogance we can go and beat these top teams.

"Personally and as a team, there's still loads to develop on and I think that's where Michael is getting it right at the moment.

"We're not getting ahead of ourselves. We've had a few good results but we've also had some results that have been really bad over the past year, so it's trying to get to the middle ground of consistency."