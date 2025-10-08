Woore replace Horsehay in the Premier League - bowls round-up

Not even Storm Amy’s squalls could steer them away from a place in the Taylor Support Premier League in 2026 as they avenged last year’s play-off final defeat at the hands of Horsehay.

The double champions of North Shropshire battled back from two shots down after the middle four at Monkmoor to finally get over the line by seven chalks after a thriller in front a big crowd that braved the conditions at the Shrewsbury venue.

Liam Jones was effectively their match-winner, recovering from 8-2 down to win 20-14 with a brilliant last end deep into a corner that secured the chalk that means Woore will become the 26th club to play in the Premier.

But Horsehay’s two-year stay among the elite did not end with a whimper, they fought all the way after repeating their disco in a minibus pre-match preparation that worked so well at Bicton 12 months ago.

Having lost the first four, the Telford club hit back with Gavin Bridge a 21-11 star and Rich Simmonds close behind with a 21-14 card as they turned up the vocals and took the lead.

But Whitchurch and Drayton kings Woore finished with seven winners and skipper Gary Beff, who jetted in from Spain on the day, was named man of the match for a 21-18 first four win.

An elated Woore spokesperson said: “It has simply been the most incredible season ever – winning the Whitchurch League, Market Drayton League, Shropshire Cup and the Shropshire Premier play-offs.”

Premier chief Rob Buroughs added: “Congratulations to Woore for winning and commiserations to Horsehay – we wish them all the best in their quest to come back into the league in the future – and thanks to Monkmoor for being great hosts.”

British doubles

Shropshire bowlers didn’t have a lot to show for their efforts in two separate British doubles competitions.

Mark Parsons and Emily Cunningham won their first tie at the BCGBA’s Centenary Mixed Paris finals at Llay Welfare, but the Hanwood duo lost 21-14 in the last 16 to eventual winners Graeme & Cathy Wilson of Yorkshire.

It was much the same story for Jack Hewitt & Liam Jones (Malpas Sports) as they flew the flag for North Shropshire in the British Parks Open Pairs as Knypersley in Stoke.

They lost 21-11 second game as Tim Jordan & James Weaver lost in Sunday’s first round, the same fate the befell Rich Goddard & Tracey Wraight and Scott Harries & Cheryl Caswell - representing Staffordshire - at Llay the day before.