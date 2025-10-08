"We have to try to attack more" - Wolves defender frustrated with Brighton late show

Last gasp strikes have denied Vitor Pereira's side three points against both Spurs and Brighton, leaving Wolves bottom of the table on two points.

Bueno, frustrated at the way his side defended deep in the second half against the Seagulls, believes Wolves have to carry more of a threat to avoid letting slim leads slip.

He said: “It’s always good to get another point but we’re so disappointed because in the last two games we knew we should get two wins, but this is how it is, so we just have to take the positives again. I know it’s hard, but we have to, and go to the next one.

“We know it’s going to come and as soon the first one comes, hopefully there’s many more. Of course, we’re disappointed because we know the team we have, the quality, and the late goals are so annoying. It’s the reality, so we have to get it sorted, get better and go into the next one to win it.

“When substitutes come in you have to adapt really quickly, and we have to try to attack more. When we are winning, we sometimes drop the line a bit too much and we have to work it out somehow to not do it, and stay in the match more, get the momentum more and get more chances to score one, two, three more goals so we don’t suffer.

“We got some chances there and we were a bit unlucky to not get the second goal, then unlucky with the quick corner, but it’s little details that give us (just) one point. Hopefully we can sort the little details, they’re not big mistakes. We are on the right path, I say it again, and hopefully the next one we’ll get the win.”

Despite the frustration in the last two matches, Wolves have put in better performances as they creep closer to a first win.

And Bueno is confident in the team's improvement.

He added: “We are getting there, and the team is getting better, from the back to the front. We just have to get to winning ways, that’s main thing – three points, three points, three points. We are putting the work in, so we need to get the little things sorted out.”