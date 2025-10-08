Head coach Vitor Pereira still has the backing of the Wolves board despite club being rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

The Wolves boss, who arrived at the club last December and helped steer them to survival - has endured a difficult start to the new campaign.

His side have picked up just two points from their opening seven league games - and head into the latest international break without a league victory.

Last month he was handed a new three-year contract - with the club's hierarchy showing their faith in the Wolves chief despite their winless start to the campaign.

Performances have improved in recent weeks - with Wolves picking up points against both Tottenham and Brighton. Wolves had taken the lead in both games, before being pegged back by late equalisers.

And now Pereira is set to sit down with the board to discuss how they can strengthen the squad in the January transfer window - to help keep the club in the Premier League.

According to reports, meetings this week will outline what positions Wolves need to strengthen, what budgets will be available to Pereira and which players they can target in a bid to aid their Premier League survival.

Reports also state that Pereira remains highly regarded by the clubs owner Fosun, despite their start to the league season.

Wolves' only two victories this season have come in the EFL Cup - with the two league points being picked up since Pereira penned his new contract in September.