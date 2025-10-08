The New Saints extend their winning run to eight matches

Goals from Ryan Brobbel, Danny Davies and Rory Holden delivered three more points for the JD Cymru Premier leaders as they continued their fine form.

Phil Mooney pulled a late goal back for third-placed Caernarfon at Llandudno’s Go Goodwins Stadium, where Caernarfon are playing their home games this season.

Saints are three points clear of second-placed Penybont, their next opponents in an attractive top-of-the-table clash at Park Hall on Saturday (5.15pm).

TNS head coach Craig Harrison was pleased with his side’s midweek performance, but admitted he was disappointed with the late goal Saints conceded as Caernarfon found a way past goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd in stoppage time.

Harrison said: “Every win’s important because that’s the standards we've set ourselves at this football club. We want to win every single game we play.

“Obviously, we’re not going to do that because that’s almost impossible, but we’ve got to make sure we prepare, make sure we perform and all them things.

“We just don’t want to get in bad habits of conceding a sloppy goal right at the end there, which has almost spoilt my night. We’re that meticulous with the fine detail.

“Yes, we’ve won 3-1 and in all honesty we probably were comfortable all the way through the game. I don’t think there was any real threat at any point.

“Shepps has had one save he’s had to make. They’ve obviously had a free-kick which has been blocked by the wall, which looked like it was going on target.

“Whether Shepps would have got there or not, I’m not too sure, but apart from that I’m not really too sure what other saves Shepps made, so we’re really pleased with the performance overall, but I’m really disappointed with the goal.”

Saints scored twice inside five minutes towards the end of the first half to take control against Caernarfon.

Brobbel was picked out by Holden’s cross from the left and finished well to give TNS a 39th-minute lead.

It got better for the visitors just before the break when defender Davies, set up by Dan Williams, found the bottom corner of the net with another composed finish.

Saints made it 3-0 as the match moved into stoppage time with substitute Jordan Williams rounding goalkeeper Hari Thomas before setting up Holden to score.

There was still time for Mooney to grab a late consolation for Caernarfon, but Saints had already done enough to maintain their winning run.

