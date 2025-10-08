Shrewsbury Town crash out of the FA Cup - women's football round-up

Salop were just moments away from knocking higher-league Kidderminster Harriers out in the third qualifying round - only for Harriers to level late on and then edge through after eight rounds of penalties.

Katie Doster had twice cancelled out a Kidderminster goal in the first half before completing her hat-trick five minutes after the interval.

And that looked like putting them through, with Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marlah Monro in fine form, until Kidderminster grabbed the equaliser and Salop then fired their eighth penalty of the ensuing shootout against the crossbar.

Shifnal Town took advantage of league rivals such as Shrewsbury being in FA Cup action to move three points clear at the top of the West Midlands Women's League Premier Division.

Shifnal overcame Leek Town 4-2 to make it four wins from four this season, with Rebecca-lee Bown bagging a brace and being joined on the scoresheet by Minnie Cottrell and Olivia Lloyd.

In Division One North, AFC Telford United were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle Town - substitute Abbie Norry grabbing the Bucks' goal.

Elsewhere, Telford Town were beaten 4-2 at Chasetown, while Whitchurch Alport lost 3-0 at home to Rugby Town as they seek their first point of the season.

The New Saints hit Pontypridd United for six to move up to third in the Adran Welsh Premier League behind Cardiff City and Wrexham.

Caitlin Chapman and Chantelle Teare each bagged a brace, while there were also goals for Kayleigh Baker and Grace Thomas.

Allscott Heath lost 3-0 at home to Milton United in the Staffordshire League Premier Division.



Dawley Town Lionesses and Ellesmere Rangers both hit double figures in the Shropshire League Premier Division.

Danielle Rhodes scored four of Dawley's goals in their 11-0 triumph over SAHA FC, while Sophie Bayliss bagged six of Ellesmere's 10 answered goals against Shropshire Lions. Felicity Townsend also scored a hat-trick for Rangers.

Newport only won 1-0 at Prees United, but that was enough to ensure they are top of the division - Grace Bartlett with the winner.

Kelly-Anne Dowling and Rebecca Williams each bagged a brace in Broseley's 8-1 win at Bridgnorth Spartans - a result matched by Albrighton at home to Wrekin Juniors.

And Aimee Jenkins, Maia Preston and Alisa Carrington were the scorers as Shawbury United won 3-0 at Allscott Heath Development.