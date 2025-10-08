RAF instructor ready for take-off with a professional boxing career

The Telford 24-year-old has been given clearance to punch for pay by the Boxing Board of Control and is ready to make a dream debut for Black Country Boxing Promotions.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 18,” said the super-lightweight, who’s based at RAF Cosford. “My style’s more suited to the pros, you’ve got longer rounds.

“I’m buzzing. I was going through the (amateur) process and felt I needed something new. Now it feels like it did when I had my first fight.”

Hall was raised in the tiny Shropshire village of Boningale, but will do his boxing out of Mitch Roberts and Lou Vidor’s Reload gym in Ketley.

He’s the second pro to turn over with the pair, joining two-fight apprentice cruiserweight Jacob Lloyd. Other members of the Reload squad will, doubtless, follow and a BCB show in Telford is rapidly becoming a possibility.

“Expect fireworks,” Hall said. “I feel like I’m doing the right things, getting into that pro style and I seem to be settling into that better than the amateurs.”

Hall began his amateur career at Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal. He had 21 bouts in all – eight for the RAF – and collected a regional title.

He praised the blue surge service for the backing shown as the countdown to his professional journey begins.

“I’m lucky in terms of my management because they are all behind me and supporting me,” he said. “I’ve done some digging about how many tickets I need to sell and I think I’ll get a good following.

"I’ve made friends throughout the country in the RAF and people from as far as Lincoln have asked when I’m fighting and want to come.

“There’ll be nerves on the night, but nerves are good. Nerves show you care.”

To his credit, Hall refuses to make brash predictions of title glory.

He added: “If I realise my full potential, then I’ll be more than happy with that.”

