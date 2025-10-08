The highly rated teenage midfielder is currently regarded as one of Albion's most exciting young talents - having been in and around the fringes of the first team squad for some time.

After making his senior debut in the FA Cup - he was handed a Championship debut on the final day of last season in Albion's victory over Luton.

Whitwell, who earned a professional deal just months into starting his scholarship with Albion - was again rewarded for his progress earlier this summer

The midfielder penned a new two year deal in August - before he was sent out on his first loan move away from The Hawthorns with National League side Forest Green Rovers.

The move to the non-league outfit, managed by former Premier League midfielder and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Robbie Savage, came just days after Albion's PL2 side had taken on the Gloucestershire club in the National League Cup.

Whitwell put in a highly impressive display and since arriving at the New Lawn he has continued to catch the eye.

He has made eight starts and eleven appearances in total - and made a dream start to life on loan as he netted just nine minutes into his debut.

Whitwell and Forest Green suffered defeat in their latest outing - beaten 1-0 at home in a top of the table clash with fellow former EFL side Rochdale.

But the Albion star was showered with plaudits by Savage after the match, who insisted he was the best player on the field in the crunch meeting.

He said: “He was magnificent, absolutely.

“I thought he was the best player on the park out of the two teams.

Harry Whitwell during a behind closed doors pre-season friendly this summer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“We will look after him, that is what we are trying to do, looking after young players.”

Whitwell is one of a number of Albion youngsters who are currently out on loan - as they look to gain valuable experience in senior football.

Forward Akeel Higgins is on loan at League One side Exeter City - while striker Eseosa Sule signed for SPL side Motherwell back in the summer transfer window.

He is currently back at Albion receiving treatment for an injury - and is set to return to Fir Park following his recovery.

Goalkeeper Ben Cisse and defender Michael Parker have also had spells away from Albion this season at non-league clubs - with Albion's youngsters being monitored by the loans manager Chris Brunt.

And according to young midfielder Whitwell - the Albion legend is keeping a close eye on his development at the National League club.

He said: "They are in constant communication”,

"The loan manager, Chris Brunt, is always sending me messages most days, so yes, it is good.

"And I am hoping that they are pleased with how it is going so far."