"I feel a completely different person" - Wolves goalkeeper on renewed form

The goalkeeper, who signed for £10million last summer, was originally number one but lost his place under both Gary O'Neil and Vitor Pereira and played just seven Premier League games last season.

But he has regained the top spot from Jose Sa and started the last two top flight games, putting in impressive displays, and the shot-stopper now feels back to his best.

"I feel a completely different person to when I first came," Johnstone said.

"When I came I went straight in the team and I was on the back of an elbow operation. No pre-season, a new team, not really knowing anyone's names.

"It was tough to take and I've had to get my head down and swallow my pride a little bit and work hard and keep working every day and hopefully I can keep my form.