The midfielder has been a regular fixture in Ryan Mason's side this season - starting every one of the nine Championship games so far.

Like he did last last season - the Republic of Ireland midfielder has continued his partnership in midfield with Alex Mowatt amid competition from summer signing and Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer.

The pair have kept the United youngster out of the team so far - in what has been a collectively decent start for Albion who sit seventh in the Championship table.

This week Molumby finds himself back in the international squad - after a surprise omission during the September international break.

The former Brighton man, who has 29 caps to his name with the majority of them coming during his time at Albion, missed out as Heimer Halgrimsson's side started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a draw against Hungary and a disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Armenia.

Speaking after earning a recall to the international side - Molumby has expressed his anger with being left out last time - and said he wasn't given a reason as to why he was not selected, despite having start the season strongly with Albion.

He said: "It's nice to be back, it was tough for me, I was gutted not to be selected, and it was hard to watch.

"You feel a lot of emotions, angry and disappointed. I didn't get a reason; there is however many lads to pick from and they [coaching staff] were just focused on the players they had selected.

"I feel I've started well this season; I've started all the league games for West Brom and am in a good place."

England's Jude Bellingham and Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby after the match between the two sides in 2024

Molumby last picked up a cap against England in late 2024 - but could be in line to feature during this break as his side prepare to face Portugal on Saturday and Armenia on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland are without Jason Knight and Killian Phillips, with the latter not included in the squad.

It could pave the way for Molumby to earn a recall to the starting line-up and the Albion midfielder has backed himself to make an international stage.

He also stated he 'doesn't get enough credit' for certain parts of his game.

He added: "You back yourself. My strengths are I'm passionate, I care, and I work as hard as I can.

"I feel like I don't get enough credit for my technical ability. I'm not unbelievable technically, but I can manage myself and I feel I'm good enough on the ball to play at this level and I feel I get looked over for that part of my game.

"I feel I can contribute. I'm not here to say I should be playing for Republic of Ireland, it hasn't been a successful time since I've been here, I haven't achieved much or won a big away fixture. I believe in myself but it's hard when results haven't come."