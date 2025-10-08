Fan column: Wolves must be more progressive to get out of trouble

Remember Mick McCarthy doing a spot of punditry on a live match a year or two ago.

He identified a subtle tactical switch one of the participating teams needed to implement. Within minutes, that change took place.

It hadn’t occurred to me nor I suspect to the vast majority of the other viewers. It was simply a case of a professional demonstrating his expertise and offering an explanation to fans like me who don’t appreciate the nuances of the game as managers and coaches do.

But football remains a simple game; have a shot at outscoring the opposition. If Wolves are to extricate themselves from the trouble they are in, Molineux surely has to be a venue where opposition defences are unable to coast through games safe in the knowledge that Wolves will offer only minimal attacking intent.