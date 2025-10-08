The 26-year-old former Barcelona academy graduate, who arrived at Wolves from Girona in an £8.5m deal back in August 2023, has just six senior international caps to his name so far.

Two of those appearances for his country came prior to joining Wolves - with the defender making his other four appearances in 2024.

But despite only having a handful of caps to his name - the Wolves defender, who has featured four times in the Premier League this season and netted in the recent draw at Tottenham, is in line to be handed the captain's armband for Uruguay's upcoming friendlies.

The national team, now managed by former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, are without several key players for their next two international fixtures that are taking place in Malaysia.

They are set to face the Dominican Republic on Friday - before another friendly clash with Uzbekistan on Monday.

And with Bielsa without a handful of his regular senior players, Uruguay sports newspaper Ovacion have stated that the ex-Leeds chief is considering naming Wolves defender Bueno as his skipper for the two fixtures.

The central defender has struggled to hold down a consistent place in the Wolves first team since his arrival at the club back in the summer of 2023.

Santiago Bueno (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

However, recent displays have seen him handed a run of starts with his first goal for the club coming in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

And the defender has earned plaudits from both his manager and fellow players, including Hugo Bueno.

After the draw at Spurs, he said: "I'm over the moon for Santi, he's such a great lad.

"He's one of the players that always keep the standards high in training and gives 100 per cent, it doesn't matter the situation.

"He showed that quality and the goal is like a gift for all his work, but apart from the goal I want to highlight his game.

"He was outstanding for us on and off the ball and hopefully he can keep giving us so much happiness."

And the praise also came from his manager Vitor Pereira, who said: "I like Bueno, not only speaking technically and tactically, but the mentality.

"I like players that can play home and away in the same way."