The New Saints prepared for a big week in the Cymru Premier

Saints, three points clear at the top of the table, will follow up this evening’s away game against the division’s third-placed team by then hosting second-placed Penybont on Saturday.

TNS extended their winning run in all competitions to seven with last weekend’s 4-0 victory at home to Barry Town United.

“We’re obviously really happy,” said midfielder Dan Williams, who was named man of the match in Saints’ latest win. "We didn’t get off to the best of starts, but we feel like we’ve got a bit of momentum now, and two games this week now, hopefully another six points.”

Caernarfon, the early-season table-toppers, have slipped six points behind Saints after losing three of their last four league games. They were beaten 1-0 at Colwyn Bay last weekend.

The New Saints' Dan Williams

Ken Charles was among the TNS goalscorers against Barry after coming into the starting XI, the striker’s second goal in three games, with head coach Craig Harrison pleased for the summer signing from St Albans who has waited patiently for his chance.

"He’s been really patient, which a lot of players have,” said Harrison. "We’ve got a really big and strong squad. Our bench is really strong.

"We’ve got lads not in the squad that are top players and no doubt they think they should be playing, and on a different day they might be playing, but that’s just the situation, so I’m really pleased.

"There’s a few lads there waited a long time - Ken’s waited a long time.”

Harrison added: “We’re really pleased for him so hopefully he can continue that form.”