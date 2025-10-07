Shropshire teenager earns England call-up - bowls round-up

Leon Webb became the youngest ever winner of the English Short Mat Bowling Association’s Open Singles at the tender age of just 16.

And this coming Saturday he will return to the scene of that triumph in Solihull to join up with the full England squad after attending trials earlier in the year.

A student at Telford College doing automotive studies, Webb was crowned Zenith Open Singles champion to pocket £100 thanks to a thrilling 6-5 victory over another young talent in Emily Thomas from Dorset.

An association spokesman said: “It was a landmark moment - not just for Leon, one of our rising stars from the under-21 academy who’s recently earned a call-up to the England squad, but also for Emily.

“The final wasn’t just a match - it was a statement: A celebration of youth, skill, and the future of the sport.”

Webb made his first Shropshire appearance aged seven and has been a regular for the last three years, playing at Bylet in their winter short mat league with dad Lee and his grandad as his inspiration.

The title earned him an invitation to the World Championship Select Weekend next year, ahead of the World Championships in Norway, in March.

He finished second to Gloucestershire’s England international, Saul Featherstone in his round robin group at Solihull before knockout wins over Hampshire’s James Durrant and Cheshire captain Dan Rigby and then a comfortable semi-final victory over Essex’s Chris Coates.

Shropshire spokesman Chris Williams said: “The final pitted him against England international and arguably the best lady bowler in the country, Emily Thomas.

“Going into the last end the scores were tied at 5-5, but Emily lay shot, with just one bowl to come.

“That’s when Leon showed the precision of a seasoned professional, to draw shot and win the match and title, 6-5.”

Williams, Chris Grocott, Chris Shakeshaft and Alan Williams lost in the final of the open fours at Solihull.

Whitchurch Over-60s

The last chance to win a title in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60 Bowling League this year happens today.

Bridgewater is the venue for the draw-for-partners mixed doubles and consolation knockout, the day before the season-ending executive meeting.

That’s when numbers and payment is required for the North Shropshire veterans association’s annual prize giving Lunch for Barlows and Market Drayton Senior Citizens League bowlers.

“It is at Whitchurch Rugby Club on Wednesday, October 22 (12.30 for 1pm), the cost is £20 per head and we have only 120 spaces available so please book your places as soon as possible,” said association secretary Simon Fullard.

Then tonight it is Tanners Shropshire League Tam Doubles finals night at Old Shrewsbury with Bicton A and Prince of Wales Hotel A doing battle for the main honour on the No.2 green.