Shropshire swimmer named athlete of the year at BBC awards

The 24-year-old two-time open water Olympian was named athlete of the year at the BBC Green Sport Awards, which celebrate those who have shown a commitment to sustainability in sport.

Wrexham-born Pardoe made history earlier this year when he became the first person to swim Britain’s largest three lakes back-to-back in the space of 24 hours.

He did so while making a self-funded YouTube documentary titled King of the Lakes which has been watched by more than half a million people, with the focus on increasing awareness of water pollution and raising funds for Surfers Against Sewage.

Pardoe, who finished sixth in the marathon swimming at last year’s Paris Olympics, also publicised the need to clean up the country’s rivers when swimming the length of the Thames as part of a relay challenge.

He was presented with his award at a ceremony in London on Monday night.

"I'm really overwhelmed to have been nominated let alone to have won,” said Pardoe.

“It's been a great year for promoting the environment and the issues related to pollution through a number of iconic swims.

“At times I knew that I had to push through my pain, cold and hunger to further highlight this issue.”

Other nominees included former England footballer Fran Kirby, who works closely with the World Wide Fund for Nature and two-time Olympic sailing gold medallist Hannah Mills, a long-time advocate of greener sport.

Previous winners of the athlete of the year award include Australia cricket captain, Pat Cummins.

Pardoe, who began swimming for Whitchurch Wasps and later joined Ellesmere Titans, continued: “For me it’s all about national pride and it’s great that I seem to have inspired a lot of people with my documentary.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout all of my endeavours and to all who voted for me to attain this award. We need to keep fighting for less polluted waters.”

Former Arsenal player Hector Bellerin and Formula E were also honoured at the awards, which are in their fourth year.

“It's fantastic to celebrate the game-changers pushing sport in a greener direction," said Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport.

"The competition this year is fierce and it shows just how much amazing work is happening to make sport more sustainable. Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and lead - and these awards spotlight those using that power to protect the planet."