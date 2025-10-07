Liam Keen comment: Game management, clinical edge and Wolves' impressive back four

It was a case of deja vu for Vitor Pereira's side as they let a 1-0 lead slip away against Brighton, as they had done the week before against Spurs.

They now have the international break to stew over the positives and negatives, before a huge trip to face newly-promoted Sunderland.

In-game changes

Against Spurs, Pereira stuck with the back four and then switched to a back five at half-time to stop Spurs getting space down the flanks.

It was an excellent piece of tactical nous that almost resulted in a win, however in the dying minutes, there was arguably a mistake as Toti Gomes came on to make it a back six, rather than moving Ladislav Krejci into midfield to keep some shape and pick up loose balls.

The head coach kept faith in the back four against Brighton and it was working, as they took the lead and were keeping the Seagulls at bay.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But after an hour the decision to bring on Emmanuel Agbadou for Hwang Hee-chan, and move to a back five, was premature. Wolves immediately sat deeper and invited pressure and although they dealt with it relatively well, it only takes one mistake with a slim 1-0 lead to throw away three points.

Particularly at home, Wolves needed to be more aggressive and trusting in their own abilities but Pereira was too focused on preserving what they had.