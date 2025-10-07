Ex-Aston Villa boss sacked after 40 games explains 'coaching staff' challenges amid strong Rangers return links

The former Liverpool and England midfielder, who had an ill-fated 40 game spell at Aston Villa has been strongly linked with a return to SPL side Rangers, following Russell Martin's disastrous stint in charge.

Gerrard, who was last in management at Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, has reportedly become the new favourite to land the Rangers role.

It comes after former Southampton boss Martin was sacked on Sunday - after just months in the job.

According to reports Rangers' sporting director and former Wolves director of football, Kevin Thelwell, had sounded out Sean Dyche for the vacant role.

However, the ex-Everton and Burnley boss is not thought to be keen on the role.

Gerrard during his spell at Aston Villa

That has reportedly paved the way for Gerrard to make a return to the Ibrox club - while ex-West Brom midfielder and current Hearts manager Derek McInnes also linked to the position.

Gerrard had taken over at Ibrox back in 2018 - in what was his first managerial position.

In his three years at the club he broke Celtic's dominance in Scotland - and helped Rangers to win the title in his last season.

That success then led him to land the Villa job - but he lasted just 40 games at Villa Park and was sacked with the club just below the drop zone in the Premier League.

Gerrard has spoken about his desire to return to management on the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast.

And he also gave an insight into some of the coaching set up challenges he faced at Villa - and how they had an impact on his time at the club.

He said: "I know where I'm strong and I know there's areas where I need good support and I need special skill sets to make me better and stronger in terms of my staff and my group," he added.

"I felt like I had that to a tee at Rangers [with Gary McAllister and Michael Beale]. A lot of coach changes at Aston Villa and over in Saudi, I don't think helped me from a personal point of view.

"I'd love another go at some point.

"I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh, with a few different people around myself.

"I'd love another couple of challenges doing this and that's what I'm working on in the background at the moment.

"A few different ideas, a few different people around me.