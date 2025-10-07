Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury improved but still lacking attacking quality

Although Barrow aren't up there in the league and it might be seen as a good opportunity for Town, but going up to Barrow is always difficult and the awful conditions made it even worse.

Storm Amy was passing through, the winds were up, there was a barrage of rain at different times in the game and that was always going to play a big part in it.

Whichever team handled the conditions best would come out on top and I felt both teams did reasonably well in the game.

Shrewsbury dominated the first half when they had the wind with them. They looked comfortable, right up until the end of the game, but it was certainly an improved performance by Town.

They looked like they had their competitive edge back. They had fight, they had spirit, all the non-negotiables that you should have as a team in this sort of position who are fighting for their lives.

I don't think you can question the lads' efforts or the way they were going about their business, but what they did lack was some quality in the final third because it was a game where they had enough moments to work the goalkeeper and they didn't really do that.