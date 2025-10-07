Dave Edwards: Reasons to be optimistic despite more late Wolves heartache

But I thought Wolves played well. They looked in control for large spells of the game, especially after going in front, but to concede another late goal it definitely feels like it was two points dropped.

If you combine that with the heartache at Spurs late on as well, they could easily be four points better off, which would put them on six points and out of the relegation zone and everything looking a lot more rosy than what it is. But because they've only got those two points on the board, there's a lot of pressure, especially with the upcoming games and they've just got to find a way to get over the line.

Among the players, staff and fans it gets very nervy in those final minutes as you're trying to get that first win. It almost reminds me of the start of last season when we had that horrible set-piece record and every time a set-piece was against us, you could just feel the nerves inside the stadium, whether that was home or away, and the pressure on the players to try and defend it.

It'd be nice if we were two or three up, but maybe that is the way to go in the weeks coming up if we do find ourselves in front rather than trying to hold on. That's where the game drifted from us a little bit, as the substitutions were made and we dropped a little bit deeper.

That will naturally happen when you're winning a game and you haven't won a game all season, but it gave Brighton the impetus and they took advantage of it.

It is disappointing to concede from a set piece, however. It is a dead ball situation, which as a defensive unit you can control. Brighton can control the runs they make but you're set if you can switch on quick enough, but we were caught out by the quick corner.