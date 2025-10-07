AFC Telford United goalkeeping headache goes on ahead of huge FA Cup clash

The loan shot-stopper's selection means boss Kevin Wilkin is hunting for a sixth goalkeeper of the season - and on the eve of a giant FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at league rivals Darlington with a spot in the first round at stake.

It has been a season of uncertainty between the sticks for the Bucks, mainly exacerbated by a long-term injury to No.1 Brandon Hall, who broke a bone in his wrist in the eventful victory over Peterborough Sports on September 2.

Gracey, 17, was eventually drafted in on loan from Wolves as cover and has worn the gloves for the last four fixtures for Telford, including progress in the second qualifying round of the Cup against Kidderminster Harriers on his debut, where he won big praise from Wilkin.

The Wolves prospect's call from the Northern Ireland youth ranks, however, has left the Bucks hunting for yet another goalkeeper in hardly ideal preparation on the eve of a significant Cup tie.

It is understood Telford were previously aware that Gracey could be called up to his national age group - for whom he has once cap from September 2024 - and the challenge to source and recruit a short-term fix between the sticks has been steep.

Gracey's loan at the SEAH Stadium will continue after his international exploits, which include friendlies against the United States on Saturday and Switzerland on Tuesday, both in Marbella.

The Bucks must negotiate red tape when it comes to finding a goalkeeper for their clash in the north east this weekend.

Other goalkeepers who have represented the club this season include Alfie Brooks, 21, who started the first two National League North fixtures, before signing a contract with the Wolves academy.

It was said there would be a possibility of Brooks returning to the Bucks if required, but Telford must be certain on rules around how many loanees can be drafted in from one club per season.

Goalkeepers Gracey and Stan Amos, 19, have played for Telford on loan from Wolves already this term. Amos has now departed Wolves, but featured for former loan club Stourbridge in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup and is therefore cup tied.

Experienced Bucks midfielder Jimmy Armson memorably spent almost the entirety of the 3-2 win over Peterborough Sports in goal after Hall's early injury. Armson helped the Bucks to victory.