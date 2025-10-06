The Baggies brought in nine new additions across the transfer window to bolster the squad - with some new faces making more of an impact than others in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The likes of Nat Phillips, George Campbell and Aune Heggebo have featured heavily, while Alfie Gilchrist and Krystian Bielik were only handed their debuts last week against Norwich City.

Jonny Drury looks at all nine signings and gives them a rating on their performances for Albion so far.

Nat Phillips 7/10

Albion's central defensive pairing have arguably been their best signings so far. Phillips has impressed in the majority of Albion's games - and has been a commanding presence at the back alongside Mepham.

Ratings for both would arguably have been higher - but for a really poor afternoon at Millwall on Saturday.

Chris Mepham 7/10

Similar to Phillips - and looked immense on his debut against Stoke. Since then, up until Saturday and at times against Norwich, he looked like he could well be the signing of the summer for just £1m. Hopefully Millwall was just a blip because the pair have been exceptional up to now.

Chris Mepham arrived from Bournemouth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Alfie Gilchrist N/A