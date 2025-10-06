Watch: Shrewsbury Town loanee scores FA Trophy stunner
Shrewsbury Town youngster Jack Loughran has been impressing on loan at Shifnal Town.
By Derek Bish
Published
Last updated
And on Saturday he bagged himself a brace as Shifnal almost forced penalties against higher-league Gainsborough Trinity from 2-0 down in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.
The first was a real peach that you can watch via X, here...
Unfortunately for Loughran and Shifnal, Trinity would grab a winner five minutes from time to knock them out of the competition.