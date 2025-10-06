"Tough to take" - Wolves goalkeeper keen for positivity as search for first win goes on

Wolves have been denied a first Premier League win of the season by conceding late in the last two games, following Sunday's disappointment against Brighton.

Johnstone understands frustration from the fans and insists the players and staff share that feeling, but he is keen to return to a positive atmosphere to help the squad get out of their current plight.

"It's so frustrating and tough to take," the goalkeeper said.

"I thought we defended well for a lot of the game, especially in the second half, and then just one little lapse of concentration and doing our job cost us three points.

"We work hard every day and we're working hard on the pitch.