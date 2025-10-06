Shrewsbury analysis: Town can draw comfort from an improved display

A 4-3 victory in February 1959 came during the Shrews’ successful promotion season from the ‘old’ Fourth Division with legend Rowley plundering a hat-trick.

Sixty-six years on, Town find themselves embroiled in an early-season relegation scrap; a point from their first visit to the Furness peninsula since 1970 unable to lift Michael Appleton’s side out of the drop zone.

To make matters worse, former Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill marked his return to Cheltenham by masterminding a 2-0 success over Fleetwood to lift the Robins up to 22nd.

Yet, there were some often maligned ‘positives’ to take from what appears an underwhelming result.

Certainly, some post-match radio callers and social media ‘experts’ were less than enamoured with this first point in four games.

They, however, were watching the wrong game. Or not sat inside the SO Legal Stadium to feel the full force of Storm Amy.

Amy’s double pronged attack of gale-force wind and occasional squalls of driving rain ensured this rare Cumbria-Salop clash was never going to be a classic.

But Shrewsbury were undeniably the better side against opponents buoyed by back-to-back wins over Crewe and Crawley.

Opting to play with the elements at their backs in the opening period, Shrewsbury dominated but couldn’t make a breakthrough.

And fears Barrow would profit from the extreme weather in the second half rarely materialised as Town adapted their approach far better. The only thing lacking was a deserved second win of the campaign.

The trick now for Appleton and his team is to find a way to replicate and then improve on this performance in the forthcoming home games against Cambridge and Crawley.

Barrow made an encouraging start winning their only corner of the first half after two minutes.

But Shrews responded well and forced a corner of their own as Lewis Shipley produced a timely block to foil Taylor Perry.

The visitors continued to play on the front foot, forcing several more corners though the deliveries weren’t exactly spot on.

However, they went close to hitting the front after 17 minutes. Only the woodwork denied Luca Hoole his first goal since February with keeper Wyll Stanway stranded.

John Marquis controls the ball under pressure from Barrow's Charlie Raglan

Stanway, younger brother of England Lionness, Georgia Stanway, then almost gifted Shrewsbury the lead.

His hesitancy dealing with Shipley’s back pass forced him into a rushed clearance which hit John Marquis but ricocheted the wrong side of a post.

Stanway, though, came to Barrow’s rescue just before the half hour. Anthony Scully, making his first appearance since August 23 after being an unused substitute against MK Dons, let fly from 30 yards.

His drive gathered pace with the wind and Stanway was pleased to concede Shrews’ latest corner.

Then midfielder Perry fired fractionally wide of the target before Scully’s cross was glanced behind for Town’s fifth corner by defender Charlie Raglan.

Barrow started the second half as they had the first by winning a corner and then further increased their tally.

Yet, it was Shrewsbury who were presented with another opportunity. Substitute Rekeem Harper lost possession in his own penalty area and Raglan did well to block Tom Sang’s goal-bound low effort.

Barrow had used their three substitute windows before Appleton rolled the dice by bringing on Tommy McDermott and Isaac England for ex-Barrow midfielder Harrison Biggins and Scully after 73 minutes.

Regan Booty’s 82nd-minute handball on the edge of the box presented a favourable set-piece situation. But McDermott’s free-kick struck the defensive wall and his second effort went wide.

Four minutes from the end of normal time, Barrow forced Will Brook into his only notable save; the goalie blocking a close-range Isaac Fletcher effort and Will Boyle preventing the loose ball rolling over the line.

Six minutes of stoppage time also failed to produce a winner, though Ismael Kabia and substitute Chuks Aneke collected yellow cards together with a booking for Barrow’s Fletcher.

So, the wait for a win at Holker Street goes on and struggling Shrews must hope they are still in League Two next season to try again.