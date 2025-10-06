Shifnal's first Trophy campaign ended by Trinity - non-league football round-up

Having trailed 2-0 at half-time, Jack Loughran's second-half double looked to have earned Shifnal a penalty shootout in this third qualifying round tie.

However, Trinity would strike once more with five minutes remaining to book their place in the first round proper.

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley went from villain to hero inside the opening three minutes as he conceded a penalty, but than made a fine save from Jonny Margetts' spot-kick.

Margetts fired over when one-on-one with Wycherley soon after and the goalkeeper was again Town’s saviour on 19 minutes after a misplaced back pass by Josh Green had been pounced upon by a home forward.

A minute later, though, the hosts were ahead when a ball in from the right was slotted home from 15 yards by Lewis Butroid.

Town’s first attempt on goal came after 33 minutes when Ryan Boothe passed inside for Lewis Jarman, but his 25-yard shot was too high.

And Gainsborough extended their lead three minutes later when Margetts slotted home from 10 yards following good work by Jordan Helliwell.

Boothe headed wide for Shifnal just before the interval, but they looked more purposeful in the second half and - after Wycherley had made another fingertip save - Loughran got them back in the game with a superb individual goal, beating two players and firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

And the young Shrewsbury Town loanee drew them level 20 minutes from time as he received the ball from Boothe and drove into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side were rattled by the sudden change in fortunes and they forced Wycherley into two more brilliant saves - but their renewed efforts paid off with five minutes to go when Wycherley could only push a low cross into the path of former Telford loanee Jakub Kruszynski to score the winner from 10 yards.

Whitchurch Alport suffered a 3-0 defeat on the road at Brocton in the Midland League Premier Division, but AFC Bridgnorth climbed to sixth in Midland One with a 3-1 triumph at Saffron Dynamo.

The Meadow Men trailed until the 69th minute when Joel Westwood brought them level, before they completed the turnaround in the final seven minutes with Westwood's second and a Joel Prosser header.

Liam Parkinson's stoppage-time equaliser saw Market Drayton Town climb out of the North West Counties League Division One South relegation zone.

Action from Market Drayton Town's 3-3 draw against Stafford Town in North West Counties League Division One South (Picture: Kieran Stoddart)

Zach Robinson and Sam Preece had given Drayton a 2-0 lead over Stafford Town midway through the first half, but the visitors - last season's beaten play-off finalists - turned the match on its head thanks to Patryk Mazurkiewicz and Matthew Hearsey (two).

However, Parkinson would have the final say three minutes into added time as Drayton climbed out of the bottom three.

Haughmond, though, are beginning to be cut adrift after they lost 2-1 at Allscott Heath in a Shropshire derby.

Ethan Pickford had given The Mond a half-time advantage, but Allscott claimed the bragging rights thanks to second-half strikes from Ben Davies and Benjamin Summers.

Second-placed Telford Town slipped three points behind leaders Runcorn Town after going down 1-0 at Eccleshall, while Shawbury United lost 3-0 at home to Barnton.

And Ludlow Town's five-match unbeaten run in Hellenic League Division One came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Alcester Town.